Harrisburg man charged with multiple firearms violations following shooting involving his girlfriend

Ramee Pecot, 24, had previously been arguing with his girlfriend about her pregnancy.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Ramee Pecot, 24, has been charged with multiple firearms violations, as well as recklessly endangering another person following a shooting that occurred in Harrisburg last month, according to police.

On Aug. 27, Pecot's girlfriend, a friend of hers, and an unknown third person reported that on Aug. 24 around 1 a.m., Pecot arrived at his girlfriend's home and an argument ensued between the two over her pregnancy. Pecot's girlfriend, she told police, wished to have an abortion.

Pecot's girlfriend and her friend told police that after forcing his way into the home located on the 300 block of Saddle Ridge Court, Pecot hit his girlfriend in the face with an open hand and punched her in the stomach, and told the two that he planned to shoot them.

Both women then ran up the stairs as they reportedly saw Pecot reach for his waistband, police say.

The women, as well as the third person, told police that after catching up with them, Pecot grabbed his girlfriend by the hair, dragged her out the back door, and forced her into a car while she pleaded with him to stop.

At this time, the third person tried to open the door of the car, but Pecot fled before they could get there, the three told police. According to Pecot's girlfriend, Pecot drove to his home on Jefferson Street and kept her there until Aug. 25, causing her to miss her abortion appointment, police say.

Pecot's girlfriend did not plan to file a police report, but instead planned to speak with Pecot's parole agent, however, another incident in Harrisburg occurred where Pecot pulled a gun and shot several rounds at his girlfriend, her friend, and the third person.