Harrisburg man charged with bank fraud after allegedly stealing over $100,000

According to the United State Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Princeton Flagg-Garrett, 32, from Harrisburg was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury with committing bank fraud while on federal pretrial release for similar offenses.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam alleged that in 2022, Flagg-Garrett pleaded guilty to committing bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. While he was on pretrial release in that case, he allegedly got a job at Penn State Medical Center through Allied Universal Security Services by submitting an application that used a fake social security number and omitted his prior criminal convictions.

The indictment alleges that while working at Penn State Hershey, Flagg-Garrett stole more than two dozen checks in the aggregate amount of $167,934.68 which he altered to be made payable to himself and third parties who are alleged to have negotiated or attempted to negotiate the checks at banks and credit unions in Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland.

The maximum penalty under federal law for the charged offense is up to 30 years in prison, followed by up to five years of supervised release and a fine.

Because Flagg-Garrett is alleged to commit the offenses while under pretrial supervision, he may be subject to additional consecutive penalties if he is convicted.