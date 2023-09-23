Harrisburg man arrested after stabbing victim in face and chest

Witnesses disarmed and subdued Wilmer Vazquez-Algarin, 39, before police arrived at the scene.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police arrested a man accused of stabbing a person in the face and chest on Thursday.

Wilmer Vazquez-Algarin, 39, allegedly went to a home on the 1800 block of North Street, an address he was barred from due to an active Protection from Abuse Order, and stabbed a man.

Witnesses disarmed and subdued Vazquez-Algarin before police arrived at the scene.

Vazquez-Algarin was taken into custody by responding officers.

He is in Dauphin County Prison after failing to post bail and is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime with intent, and simple assault.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries and is expected to recover.