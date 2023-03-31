Harrisburg man accused of sexually assaulting minor arrested

Yeury Jimenez-Sanchez, of Harrisburg, is accused of sexually assaulting a minor on multiple occasions.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault investigation that began last August.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police arrested Jimenez-Sanchez yesterday and charged him with rape, sexual assault, burglary and related charges.