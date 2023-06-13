Harrisburg man arrested after Cumberland County police chase

Nathan King Jr., 29, was pulled over for a traffic stop, which he allegedly fled, hitting a police car and running several red lights during the chase.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was arrested following a June 12 police chase.

Around 3:30 p.m., Lower Allen Township Police noticed a Silver Nissan Maxima in the area of Hartzdale Drive and Gettysburg Road not displaying any registration plate, according to police.

A traffic stop was conducted on the car along the 2400 block of Gettysburg Road and the suspect, Nathan King Jr., 29, turned into the parking lot of a business.

Officers were reportedly already familiar with King and, in addition to the traffic violation, were aware that he had an arrest warrant out of Dauphin County.

After confirming the warrant, officers gave King multiple commands to exit the car, which he allegedly acknowledged but ignored. After almost three minutes of commands to get out of the car, a window punch tool was used to break the glass on the front passenger window in an attempt to unlock the car.

After breaking the window, King immediately began yelling and put his car into reverse. He allegedly backed into a marked Lower Allen Patrol vehicle, striking officers in the process.

King then allegedly sped out of the parking lot, jumping a curb and running a stop sign at Spera Drive and Gettysburg Road.

Officers then chased after the car, which drove eastbound on Gettysburg Road to the 2000 block of State Road eventually onto Hummel Avenue.

As King reached Hummel Avenue, his car was caught in traffic and officers attempted to, once again, make contact with King.

King then allegedly backed into another Lower Allen Twp Patrol vehicle, nearly striking several civilian vehicles and driving into the oncoming lane of travel while running a solid red light before continuing east on Hummel Ave.

King reportedly continued into Lemoyne Borough where he failed to stop for a red light at Hummel Ave and 10th St. and again at Hummel Ave and 3rd St. where he again went into the opposing lanes of travel to pass stopped traffic.

He then continued to run from officers and disregard traffic laws, passing several more stopped vehicles and running multiple red lights and stop signs.

King continued through the Borough and back into Lower Allen Township before his car was eventually forced to a stop at Lowther and Carlisle Roads.

Officers were able to open the doors and had to reportedly force King from the vehicle as he refused to leave the car himself. Once pulled from the car, he continued to resist multiple officers' attempts to arrest him before being handcuffed.