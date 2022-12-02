Police: Dauphin County man arrested for the murder of 17-year-old over dirt bike

Miguel Sliger-Rivera was arrested by Harrisburg Police for his involvement in the murder of a 17-year-old in a dispute over a stolen dirt bike motorcycle.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old boy, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

Miguel Sliger-Rivera, 36, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1 by Harrisburg Police for his involvement in the murder of 17-year-old Tyandre Warren.

Warren was found deceased after he was shot on Saturday, Nov. 26 in the area of North 3rd and Kelker Streets in Harrisburg.

During the investigation, it was determined that Warren was driving a dirt bike-style motorcycle that had allegedly been stolen from Sliger-Rivera on Nov. 25.

According to the affidavit, two witnesses were brought to the Harrisburg Police Station and provided statements that Sliger-Rivera had admitted to them that he located the stolen dirt bike and that it was being driven by a "young, dark-skinned" man.

Sliger-Rivera allegedly stated that he attempted to stop the victim from passing him and fired a shot at him, causing Warren to wreck the stolen motorbike.

According to police reports, Sliger-Rivera then fled the area with the motorcycle.

Officers were able to find the motorcycle, which had been disassembled in an attempt to conceal the bike. Three areas of suspected blood stains were found on the motorcycle, according to the affadavit.

Additionally, a search warrant for Sliger-Rivera's apartment was obtained and police located various drug paraphernalia and handguns.

As a result, Sliger-Rivera was charged with murder, as well as multiple firearms and drug-related offenses.

Anyone with information on this shooting has been asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.