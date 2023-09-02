x
Crime

Harrisburg man arrested for attempted homicide

Police say Austin Qualls attacked two people while they were sleeping leaving them with serious injuries.
Credit: Lower Paxton Township Police Department

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police arrested a man on Sunday for charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and strangulation.

Austin Qualls, 28, was arrested after police say he attacked two people while they slept.

Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Lonberry Drive shortly before 4 a.m. on Aug. 27 for a reported assault.

At the scene, police found two victims with serious injuries, both were hospitalized. 

Their current condition was not shared by officials.

Qualls is in Dauphin County Prison after being denied bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20.

