Police: Harrisburg man attempted to run down six pedestrians in his vehicle

The pedestrians were State Troopers dressed in business attire, a police spokesperson said. Jamal Crummel, 45, is charged with six counts of aggravated assault.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police have charged a 45-year-old Harrisburg man with multiple counts of aggravated assault and other offenses after he allegedly attempted to run down six pedestrians as they were crossing North 3rd Street in the city on Sept. 15.

Jamal Kimani Crummel was traveling south on the 2700 block of North 3rd Street shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday when he observed the pedestrians walking in a crosswalk in the direction of the Scottish Rite Cathedral, according to State Police.

Crummel allegedly stopped his vehicle, then accelerated and attempted to strike the victims while traveling at a high rate of speed, police say. Crummel's 2002 Ford Escape left the roadway and entered a grassy area as he attempted to hit the victims, according to police.

The victims were able to dive out of the way and avoid the vehicle, police say.

Crummel then attempted to re-enter 3rd Street in his vehicle, but was stopped and taken into custody.

The pedestrians were state troopers wearing business attire, according to Trooper Megan Ammerman, a state police spokesperson. They were going into the facility for a promotional exam, Ammerman said.

Crummel is charged with six felony counts of aggravated assault, six misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, one count of DUI, and three summary traffic offenses.