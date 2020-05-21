Harrisburg man accused of striking a person with his vehicle as he tried to remove it from an impound lot

Ryan Roebuck, 33, is charged with reckless driving and other offenses in connection to the December 2019 incident, Upper Allen Police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Upper Allen Police have charged a 33-year-old Harrisburg man with multiple offenses after a December 2019 incident in which he allegedly struck a victim with his vehicle while attempting to recover it from an impound lot.

Ryan Roebuck, 33, also struck the victim's vehicle with his car while trying to forcibly remove it from the lot, police say. Roebuck's vehicle had been repossessed, and he allegedly used a spare key in an attempt to recover it, according to police.

As he attempted to flee, Roebuck also allegedly damaged the impound lot's fence when he struck it with his vehicle, police say.

Roebuck, of the 4000 block of Rawleigh St., is charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property, reckless driving, and trespass by motor vehicle, according to police.