Harrisburg man accused of stalking juvenile girl in East Pennsboro

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 48-year-old Harrisburg man has been charged with stalking after East Pennsboro Township Police say he followed a juvenile girl home from school several times over the course of a week.

John Brian Sampson, of the 3600 block of Brookridge Terrace, was charged Friday after an investigation of allegations brought by the child's mother, police say.

Police began investigating after the child's mother reported Sampson's alleged activity last month, police say.

According to police, Sampson followed the girl in his car at very slow speeds as she walked home. The girl began changing her route home, but Sampson continued to follow her, police say.

After learning about the alleged stalking, the child's mother and another adult met the girl at her bus stop on April 2, police say. When the other adult approached the child, she could see Sampson was seating in a vehicle and was "manipulating the groin area of his pants," according to police.

Police say they interviewed Sampson, who allegedly admitted to the alleged actions.