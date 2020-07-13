Harrisburg man accused of breaking into home, threatening occupants

Carlitos Rosa, 37, allegedly got inside the Dillsburg home by removing an air conditioner and climbing through a window, Northern York County Regional Police say.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — Northern York County Regional Police have charged a 37-year-old Harrisburg man with burglary, terroristic threats, and related offenses after he allegedly broke into a home and threatened to kill its occupants during an incident early Sunday morning in Franklin Township.

Carlitos Lucas DJA Rosa, of the 200 block of Greenwood Court Road, is also charged with loitering and prowling at nighttime and harassment in the incident, which occurred at 12:47 a.m. on the first block of Twin Hills Road in Dillsburg, police say.

Rosa is accused of removing an air conditioning unit from the window of a home and climbing inside, according to police. Once inside, he allegedly threatened to kill the three adult occupants of the home, one of whom is his ex-girlfriend, according to police.

Two of the victims said they were watching television in the living room when the alleged incident occurred; the third was showering. Once he got inside the home, Rosa allegedly shouted threats at the people in the living room, saying he was going to kill them, police say.

The victims managed to push Rosa out the front door, but he attempted to regain entry through the open window. At that point, the third victim, who had heard the noise, left the shower, entered the living room, and told Rosa police had been called and were on the way, according to charging documents.