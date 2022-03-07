Harrisburg man faces up to 19 years in prison after sexually assaulting two women

While Desouza was convicted in Dec. 2021, his sentencing was held off until March 2022 so that he could be evaluated for Sexually Violent Predator status.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is facing 9.5 to 19 years in prison after he sexually assaulted two woman in a Dauphin County hotel.

In Dec. 2021, now 24-year-old Ricardo Desouza was convicted on multiple counts of sexual assault, indecent assault, terroristic threats, and simple assault that took place in Aug. 2020.

Police say they became aware of the first assault on Aug. 18, 2020, after the first woman reported her assault the morning after it happened.

The woman said the assault took place at a hotel, and when police secured the room, they found bloody towels and blankets, broken hangers, ripped clothing, and other signs of a struggle.

Officials say that the evidence suggested that more than one assault happened there.

The first victim also told police Desouza was who attacked her and Susquehanna Township Police issued a warrant for his arrest at the time.

Shortly after, a second victim came forward.

At the same time, Desouza reached out to the first victim to threaten her about reporting the assault and questioned the second victim as to whether she was the one who reported what he did.

These threats and messages were saved by both women and presented to detectives and the jury.

While Desouza was convicted in Dec. 2021, his sentencing was held off until March 2022 so that he could be evaluated for Sexually Violent Predator status.