Harrisburg postal worker indicted for mail theft by federal grand jury

Robert Riley, 41, is accused of stealing approximately 28 items of U.S. Mail between August 23 and December 15, 2021, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A U.S. Postal Service employee from Harrisburg was indicted on charges of mail theft Wednesday by a federal grand jury in U.S. Middle District Court, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus announced.

Robert Riley, 41, is accused of stealing approximately 28 items of mail in Lower Paxton Township between August 23 and December 15, 2021.

Residents in the area who believe they may have been affected over that time frame are encouraged to make a report to the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, Gurganus said.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jaime M. Keating is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 5 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.