Harrisburg homicide suspect in custody

The victim, a 16-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries and died at a local hospital.
Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of Police
Orlando Duarte

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police say they have a man in custody for the homicide of a teen yesterday afternoon in Harrisburg.

On Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of North 18th and Forster Streets for reported shots fired, just before 1:00 p.m.

Upon their arrival at the scene, officers were directed by residents in the area, towards a suspect seen fleeing on foot. Police were able to locate the suspect, who was armed with a handgun and took him into custody.

Police say they also found a victim who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and died.

According to police, witnesses said they saw the armed suspect, identified as 45-year-old Orlando Duarte, chasing the boy and saw him firing multiple shots at him.

Duarte is facing charges for criminal homicide and the prohibited possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

