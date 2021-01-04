16-year-old male found dead in Harrisburg; police are investigating

Police have not identified the victim, who was found dead on the 100 block of Berryhill Street at about 1 a.m. No suspects have been identified.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspected homicide that occurred overnight in Harrisburg.

The victim, a 16-year-old male, was found dead by officers responding to the report of a "person down" on the 100 block of Berryhill Street Thursday at 1 a.m., according to Harrisburg Police.

Investigators did not release the victim's name, and no suspects have been identified.