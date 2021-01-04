x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Crime

16-year-old male found dead in Harrisburg; police are investigating

Police have not identified the victim, who was found dead on the 100 block of Berryhill Street at about 1 a.m. No suspects have been identified.
Credit: FOX43

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspected homicide that occurred overnight in Harrisburg.

The victim, a 16-year-old male, was found dead by officers responding to the report of a "person down" on the 100 block of Berryhill Street Thursday at 1 a.m., according to Harrisburg Police.

Investigators did not release the victim's name, and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police Det. Chris Silvio at (717) 255-6516 or csilvio@harrisburgpa.gov.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app