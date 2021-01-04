16-year-old male found dead in Harrisburg; police are investigating

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspected homicide that occurred overnight in Harrisburg.
The victim, a 16-year-old male, was found dead by officers responding to the report of a "person down" on the 100 block of Berryhill Street Thursday at 1 a.m., according to Harrisburg Police.
Investigators did not release the victim's name, and no suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police Det. Chris Silvio at (717) 255-6516 or csilvio@harrisburgpa.gov.