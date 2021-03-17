Police in Harrisburg are investigating a homicide

The victim, a 35-year-old man, was found dead of a wound to the chest on the 1300 block of Kittatinny Street, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday night on the 1300 block of Kittatinny Street.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m., police say.

Officers dispatched to the area for the report of a possible shooting or stabbing discovered a male victim suffering from a wound to his chest, police say.

The victim, a 35-year-old male whom police did not identify, was declared dead at the scene, according to police.