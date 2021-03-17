Police in Harrisburg are investigating a homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday night on the 1300 block of Kittatinny Street.
The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m., police say.
Officers dispatched to the area for the report of a possible shooting or stabbing discovered a male victim suffering from a wound to his chest, police say.
The victim, a 35-year-old male whom police did not identify, was declared dead at the scene, according to police.
Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.