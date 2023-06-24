1 dead in overnight Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police say one man is dead following a shooting in the early hours of Saturday.
Officers were called to the 200 block of South 19th Street around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday for shots fired.
At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died.
Police say they have no suspects at this time and are still investigating.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.