1 dead in overnight Harrisburg shooting

Police say they have no suspects at this time and are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police say one man is dead following a shooting in the early hours of Saturday.

Officers were called to the 200 block of South 19th Street around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday for shots fired.

At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

