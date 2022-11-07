Man injured in stabbing; Hanover police have suspect in custody

The victim, a 22-year-old New Oxford man, was stabbed during an altercation Sunday afternoon. Police have a suspect in custody.

HANOVER, Pa. — Police in Hanover are investigating a stabbing that left one person injured Sunday afternoon in the borough.

It occurred around 12:48 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Broadway, according to Hanover Police.

Two men got into an altercation that eventually turned physical. The victim, a 22-year-old New Oxford man whom police did not identify, was stabbed during the altercation.

He was transported from the scene to York Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The suspect was identified and taken into custody without incident, police say.