Hanover Police warn of phone scammer targeting residents in the area

The suspected scammer is falsely identifying himself as a member of the Hanover Borough Police Department, according to police.

HANOVER, Pa. — Hanover Borough Police issued a warning Tuesday about a suspected phone scammer targeting residents in the area.

The caller is falsely identifying himself as a police officer, according to Hanover Police.

Several citizens in and around the borough reported they received calls from a male suspect identifying himself as a member of the Hanover Borough Police Department, police say. He tells the recipient of his call that they missed a court appearance and there's a warrant for their arrest.

The man then attempts to have the person he called forward him money either through a wire transfer or gift cards, according to police.

Most of the people reporting this scam have not fallen victim, however, at least one person has and experienced a significant financial loss, police say.

The Hanover Borough Police Department said it has not and will not make such calls.

"While police officers may at times try to make phone contact with individuals in an attempt to get a wanted person to turn themselves in, they will AT NO TIME request any financial payment be made in lieu of making the warrant or citations go away," the department said in a press release. "Persons receiving such phone calls where a caller posing as a police officer uses pressure and/or fear tactics while demanding money to satisfy a criminal investigation, warrant, citations, etc. should immediately hang up and call 911 to report it to their local law enforcement agency."

Citizens should become suspicious if a caller starts to ask for personal or financial information and/or request that them to make a payment via wire transfer, gift card, bitcoin, etc.; all of which are untraceable once the caller has the required access to the funds, police say.