Hanover man facing charges after allegedly threatening victim, throwing household items at children

HANOVER, Pa. — A Hanover man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened a victim and threw different household items near or at her children.

Jordan Smith, 32, is facing disorderly conduct, terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, and harassments among other related charges for his role in the incident.

On October 24 around 3:05 p.m., police responded to the first block of Burns Road in Jefferson Borough fir a report of an active domestic dispute.

911 Dispatchers told police that Smith was threatening a victim and endangering her children.

The victim told dispatchers that Smith was threatening them verbally and throwing objects at them.

Upon arrival, police immediately took Smith into custody.

Authorities noted in the criminal complaint that Smith was visibly intoxicated and a strong odor of alcohol was emanating from him.

Police noted that they found that a refrigerator door had been broken off, and multiple food items were spread across the residence.

According to the criminal complaint, a china cabinet window was broken, and glass was spread out underneath of it and near a kitchen table.

During an interview with the victim, she told police that Smith had been drinking all day and they had already called 911 twice due to his behavior.

The victim said that Smith threw a phone at the china cabinet and in the direction of her five children that were eating at the kitchen table.

Then, Smith allegedly went into the fridge and started throwing things out of it, including a gallon of milk that allegedly hit one of the victim's children.

Finally, the victim said that Smith threatened her saying he would, "ruin her life when he gets out of jail, destroy everything she has and make sure her kids don't have her for a mother anymore."