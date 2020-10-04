x
Hanover man arrested by U.S. Marshal Task Force

Emmanuel Lugo-Fernandez is facing multiple charges in connection with the rape of a 16 year-old in January 2019
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car

HANOVER, Pa. — U.S. Marshal Task Force arrests a Hanover man, wanted for rape and similar charges, in Green Bay, Wisconsin Thursday. 

In January 2019, Hanover Police Department investigated an alleged rape, that resulted in a warrant charging Emmanuel Lugo-Fernandez. 

The charges include rape by forcible compulsion, sexual assault, indecent assault and aggravated indecent assault.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, the task force arrested Lugo-Fernandez in the 2000 block of Basten Street, Green Bay Wisconsin. 

He was turned over to Green Bay Police and awaits extradition to Pennsylvania. 