Hanover shooting leaves one person seriously injured

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Tuesday night shooting in Hanover has left one man seriously injured, according to the Hanover Borough Police Department.

Around 9 p.m. on Oct. 18, a shooting reportedly occurred in an alley to the rear of the 100 block of North Street. Police say a 35-year-old man was shot in the chest after arriving in the the area to meet another person.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction shortly after the shooting, police say.

The victim was transported to York Hospital "with serious injury," police report.

Police believe the suspect is an acquaintance of the victim and that this was an isolated incident. They also report that the victim was uncooperative with investigators at the scene.

The police department was assisted at the scene by Penn Township Police Department and the York County Sheriff’s Department K-9 units.