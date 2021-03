The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg launched an investigation after finding a shooting victim in a vehicle crash on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the scene of a vehicle crash on the 200 block of Division Street on Saturday shortly before midnight.

At the scene, officers found a passenger with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, police said.