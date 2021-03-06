Two charged with drug distribution, firearm offenses in York County

Gabriel Rosario-Ruiz, 31, and Latima Backus, 34, are facing drug distribution offenses, and criminal conspiracy charges.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after an investigation revealed illegal drug distribution and firearm possession.

Rosario-Ruiz is also facing firearms violations as well.

Police say for the past three weeks investigators have bought quantities of fentanyl from Rosario-Ruiz at different locations in the York area.

On June 1, investigators served a warrant at Rosario-Ruiz's residence in the 900 block of Redbud Ct. in Manchester Township.

At the time, both Rosario-Ruiz and Backus were home.

When police entered the home, both Rosario-Ruiz and Backus were found inside a locked second floor bathroom with packages of fentanyl and a handgun located in the toilet.

Police say a search of the residence revealed:

More fentanyl

A marijuana grow operation with 11 plants

Several pounds of loose and packaged marijuana

Edibles

Paraphernalia

Four handguns

$12,000 in cash

Police say that two of those handguns were "ghost guns" or firearms that do not have serial numbers imprinted on them and are therefore untraceable.

“Fentanyl dealers like Rosario-Ruiz and Backus have contributed to immeasurable pain and suffering within our community for far too long. Additionally, dealing illegal narcotics is not a non-violent venture. At a time in which we are seeing a spike in shootings and a record number of opioid related deaths, I am encouraged by the outstanding work and collaboration of our local law enforcement,” said District Attorney Dave Sunday via press release.