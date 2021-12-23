Man pleads guilty to child rape in Lancaster County

Charges were filed in 2011 but Oneximo Mendez didn't show up at his Sept. 2014, trial. He was found in the Dominican Republic and extradited in Jan. 2021.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 50-year-old Lancaster man plead guilty to the rape of a child and more than 20 additional sexual offenses for charges filed in 2011, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Oneximo Mendez was sentenced to 12 1/2, to 25 years in prison for the rape of a 12-year-old child over the course of several years at his home on the 500 block of Green Street and other locations in Lancaster.

Authorities began their investigation after the victim told them she gave birth to Mendez's child.

Charges were filed in 2011 but Mendez didn't show up at his Sept. 2014, trial. Officials were informed that he may have fled to the Dominican Republic.