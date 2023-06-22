Guilty plea verdict entered in 1987 Adams County cold case

Christopher Speelman, 59, of New Oxford pled guilty and was sentenced for crimes committed during a, formerly unsolved, 1987 Adams County homicide.

Example video title will go here for this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from July 27, 2021.

Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett confirmed that Christopher Speelman, 59, of New Oxford has pled guilty and was sentenced for the murder and sexual assault of an 87-year-old woman in 1987.

According to Sinnett, Speelman entered guilty pleas to Murder of the Third Degree, Burglary and pled no contest to rape.

Speelman was sentenced to an aggregate period of 25 to 50 years, and will not be eligible for parole until 2046.

The investigation into Speelman began when another man, Barry Laughman, was convicted of committing the homicide in 1988. Laughman was in prison for 16 years until extracted DNA evidence from the crime scene ended up exonerating him.

Through State Police's investigation and DNA genealogy research, they were able to identify Speelman as a potential suspect in the cold case.

After obtaining a swab of Speelman's DNA, State Police confirmed it was a match to the scene of the crime and announced that charges were filed in July 2021, shortly prior to Speelman admitting to acting alone in the crime.

"Today's plea and sentence finally brings a conclusion to this unique case. Were it not for the exhaustive efforts of investigators and others involved in the genealogy research in this case, the victim's family may never have received any measure of closure for this remarkably heinous and violent attack on their loved one," stated Sinnett. "It is obvious to see that years of effort went into finally unmasking this cowardly killer of an 87-year-old woman who was able to hide behind his actions for so many years while another languished away in prison for the crime Speelman ultimately committed."

The victim's family members were on hand for the plea and sentencing and providing impact statements to the Court.