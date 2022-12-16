Group heist in Lancaster County's Tanger Outlets

The GAP in Lancaster County's Tanger Outlets was recently robbed of over $3,000 worth of merchandise.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The East Lampeter Township police department reported that on Dec. 11 at approximately 5:15 p.m., seven individuals robbed a GAP store in the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster.

The suspects allegedly removed clothing items from within the store and had two group members utilize tools to nullify anti-theft tags on said clothing.

Police say that the group fled the scene with over $3,500 worth of stolen merchandise from the GAP store.

Two suspects have been identified, with charges pending.