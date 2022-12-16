x
Crime

Group heist in Lancaster County's Tanger Outlets

The GAP in Lancaster County's Tanger Outlets was recently robbed of over $3,000 worth of merchandise.
Credit: East Lampeter Township Police Department

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The East Lampeter Township police department reported that on Dec. 11 at approximately 5:15 p.m., seven individuals robbed a GAP store in the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster.

The suspects allegedly removed clothing items from within the store and had two group members utilize tools to nullify anti-theft tags on said clothing. 

Police say that the group fled the scene with over $3,500 worth of stolen merchandise from the GAP store. 

Two suspects have been identified, with charges pending. 

The pictured suspect is still at large, and anyone with information regarding his current whereabouts is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department at (717) 291-4676.

