Dauphin County man receives consecutive life sentences for 2022 attack on family

Gregory Greene attacked his family in February 2022, killing his sister and her fiancé. Four family members survived their injuries.

A Dauphin County man is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to charges accusing him of a brutal attack on his family.

Gregory Greene Jr., 33, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, burglary and other offenses. The judge imposed consecutive life sentences on the first-degree murder charges and a consecutive term of 21½ to 45 years in a state correctional institution on the other offenses.

During the February 2022 assault, Greene stole a car to drive to his family's home, despite a Protection from Abuse order obtained by his sister barring him from the house.

Greene illegally entered the house around 6 a.m. while his family slept and shot his two sisters and his sister's fiancé. He also stabbed his two young nieces, who were 6 and 8 years old at the time.

Meredith Greene and her fiancé, Tyler Thames, were killed in the attack. Law enforcement officials say Meredith likely saved her mother's life by entering her bedroom and closing the door behind her after she had been shot multiple times.

Despite being shot in the face, Greene's other sister was able to run out into the street and flag down two narcotics agents who were serving a warrant across the street.

Greene fled in the stolen car and was eventually captured after crashing into a school bus. He struck and injured an officer during his flight.