Gettysburg police arrest motorcycle driver after high-speed chase

According to troopers, the suspect was "a novice driver at best" and was weaving in and out of traffic at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A motorcycle driver was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase in Adams County.

According to PSP Gettysburg, on Monday, July 3 at 9:13 p.m., officers observed a motorcycle traveling at an extremely fast pace on U.S. 15 South along the Baltimore Pike.

Troopers began to tail the motorcycle to catch the registration plate, but it was reportedly obscured to deter detection. A traffic stop was then initiated, but the vehicle reportedly sped up along Baltimore Pike.

According to troopers, the suspect was "a novice driver at best" and was weaving in and out of traffic at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

The pursuit lasted seven miles, but due to increased traffic and the safety of others on the road, it was called off.

Later in the night, the lead trooper was able to identify the motorcycle reportedly slowly driving in a residential neighborhood.

The trooper pulled behind the motorcycle, at which point the driver attempted to flee again. The vehicle drove onto the sidewalk and then into the backyard of a home, where the trooper was able to catch and arrest the suspect.