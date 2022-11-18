Gettysburg man arrested in attempted arson case at Domino's

Royce E. Winestead, 41, has been charged with felony arson- danger of death or bodily injury, among other related charges.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A Gettysburg man was arrested in connection to an arson case authorities said happened behind a Domino's Pizza.

Royce E. Winestead, 41, has been faces felony arson charges, reckless endangerment, risking a catastrophe and several other related charges.

According to the Gettysburg Police Department, on Nov. 13 at 10:42 p.m., officers responded to a fire behind Domino's Pizza at 500 York Street. The restaurant was evacuated following the incident.

Officers said they conducted an investigation, concluding the fire was arson. Authorities said Winstead was arrested after further investigation.