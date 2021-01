Two men broke into a convenience store in Lancaster on Jan. 22, resulting in over $7,000 in lost merchandise and damages.

LANCASTER, Pa. — According to the Manheim Township Police Department, between 12:30 and 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 22, two men broke into a Getty Mart in Lancaster and stole cash, cigarettes, and vape cartridges.

The men smashed a window to gain entry to the business and between lost merchandise and damages, the burglary resulted in a $7,882.20 loss.