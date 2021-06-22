State Police offer $5,000 reward for information that helps solve 13-year-old cold case

Gary Redner, 55, was found beaten to death on a neighbor's property in the 400 block of Reber's Bridge Road in Lower Heidelberg Township in Berks County.

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps lead to an arrest in the homicide of Gary Redner.

On March 9, 2008, 55-year-old Redner was found beaten to death on a neighbor's property in the 400 block of Reber's Bridge Road in Lower Heidelberg Township.

Police say that Redner was last seen leaving Ganley's Pub on March 8, 2008, around 7:00 p.m.

Authorities say that the pub is only a quarter-mile west of Redner's home, and that his vehicle was found in the driveway.

According to police, it is apparent that Redner never made it into his home.

At the time of his death, Redner was the executive vice president of Redner's Warehouse Market, which operates dozens of grocery and convenience stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware.

Anyone with information regarding Redner's homicide is asked to contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). You can also visit their site online here.