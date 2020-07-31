Fraudulent calls in Cumberland County

The phone call is purported to be from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department or a Cumberland County Constable.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland County Court has received inquiries from residents who have received phone calls stating that there is a warrant out for their arrest for failing to appear for jury duty. The phone call is purported to be from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department or a Cumberland County Constable.

The Cumberland County Courts do not issue warrants in this manner without an initial court hearing. In addition, the courts do not ask for money over the phone.

The Cumberland County Courts and the Sheriff’s Office recommends that if a citizen receives a call, they should not under any circumstances give out personal or bank information, social security numbers, deposit a check or wire money to the caller.

If residents receive calls of this nature, they should contact their local police departments.