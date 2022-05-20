x
Crime

Lower Paxton Township Police arrest three fraud, forgery suspects

Police say Daral Cresswell, Ronald Gates, and Brice Ransom were found to be in possession on numerous items related to fraud and forgery during a traffic stop.
Credit: Lower Paxton Township Police
Daral Cresswell, Ronald Gates, and Brice Ransom (left to right)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County have arrested three people in a suspected fraud and forgery case.

The arrest occurred Wednesday night following a traffic stop on the 1000 block of East Park Drive in Harrisburg, according to Lower Paxton Township Police.

During the stop, which occurred around 8:15 p.m., officers searched the vehicle and located several items related to fraud and forgery, including numerous debit/credit cards (each labeled with different names), about 100 blank business checks, and several U.S. Postal Service blue mailbox keys, police say.

It is illegal for anyone other than a U.S. Postal worker to possess such keys, according to police.

As a result of the traffic stop and recovery of the suspected fraud items, Daral Cresswell, Ronald Gates, and Brice Ransom, all aged 20, were taken into custody and charged with forgery, access device fraud, receiving stolen property, and related offenses, police say.

All three were arraigned on the charges and remanded to Dauphin County Prison after failing to post bail, which was set at $3 million each.

