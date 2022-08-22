Police: Suspects used fraudulent credit cards to buy parts at Cumberland County auto dealer

The suspects used multiple fraudulent credit cards to buy auto parts at Rahal Lexus in Silver Spring Township, police claim.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are seeking help identifying three suspects in a fraud case.

It occurred in July at Bobby Rahal Lexus on Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.

According to police, the suspects called the business to buy several vehicle parts using multiple credit cards that were later determined to be fraudulent.

The suspects picked up the parts on July 11 and July 26, according to Silver Spring Township Police.

Anyone with information that can identify the suspects is asked to please contact Silver Spring Township Police Detective Keen at (717) 591-8254 or anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters can also submit information online.