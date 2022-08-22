Police: Suspects used fraudulent credit cards to buy parts at Cumberland County auto dealer

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are seeking help identifying three suspects in a fraud case.
It occurred in July at Bobby Rahal Lexus on Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
According to police, the suspects called the business to buy several vehicle parts using multiple credit cards that were later determined to be fraudulent.
The suspects picked up the parts on July 11 and July 26, according to Silver Spring Township Police.
Anyone with information that can identify the suspects is asked to please contact Silver Spring Township Police Detective Keen at (717) 591-8254 or anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).
Tipsters can also submit information online.
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.