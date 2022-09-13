Franklin County woman pleads guilty to charges from 2020 Lancaster City riots

The district attorney's office says two third-degree felony charges were dropped by the prosecution after Kathryn Patterson helped with another investigation.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Franklin County woman pleaded guilty to charges of failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, defiant trespass, and obstruction of highways during the 2020 Lancaster City riots.

On Thursday, Kathryn Patterson, 23, was sentenced to 18 months of probation and 100 hours of community service by Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn.

Patterson was one of 11 people arrested after a protest turned destructive following the officer-involved shooting death of a Lancaster City man Ricardo Muñoz on Sept. 13, 2022.