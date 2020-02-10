Franklin County man indicted for using minor to produce child pornography

The indictment is two counts of using a minor to produce child pornography, receipt of child pornography and possession of the same.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Franklin County man was indicted by a federal grand jury for using a minor to make child pornography and possessing child pornography materials officials said.

Damion Gress, 24, used a minor to make child pornography between Aug. 2015 and Oct. 2016, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

It is alleged that Gress also received child pornography during that time period and was in possession of child pornography images.

In addition to the four-count indictment, Gress was ordered to give up all images of child pornography and the electronic devices associated with those images, officials said.