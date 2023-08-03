Franklin County man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to minors on a playground

​Court documents state that the surveillance video showed Michael Anthony Robert Moats, 19, from Chambersburg, in the gaga ball pit, openly performing sexual acts.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A Franklin County man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself while on a school-owned playground.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg, on Aug. 2, troopers were called to St. Thomas Elementary School to review a portion of security video from the school.

Court documents state that the surveillance video showed Michael Anthony Robert Moats, 19, from Chambersburg, in the gaga ball pit, openly performing sexual acts on himself.

Moats is then reportedly approached by children on the property, where he exposes himself and openly begins performing the sexual acts again.

According to online court documents, Moats has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor- sexual offenses, unlawful contact with a minor- open lewdness, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, indecent exposure, indecent exposure without the consent of others, indecent assault with a person less than 16 years old and open lewdness.