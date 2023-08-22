Franklin County man arrested, charged with criminal homicide of wife

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Franklin County man has been arrested for the murder of his wife in 2021.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, on March 9, 2021, at 2:45 p.m., troopers responded to a woman laying on the ground outside of a home with a gunshot wound.
Troopers later identified the victim as Rhonda Mae Smith. It was determined that she died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the head.
Michael Scott Smith Jr., 39, from Saint Thomas, has since been charged with criminal homicide. He is currently being held at Franklin County Prison with his bail denied, awaiting a preliminary hearing.