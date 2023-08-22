Franklin County man arrested, charged with criminal homicide of wife

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on March 9, 2021, at 2:45 p.m., troopers responded to a woman laying on the ground outside of a home with a gunshot wound.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Franklin County man has been arrested for the murder of his wife in 2021.

Troopers later identified the victim as Rhonda Mae Smith. It was determined that she died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the head.