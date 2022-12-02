Former Franklin County government official charged in conspiracy to defraud small business owners

The total value of the contracts associated with this alleged conspiracy exceeds $100 million.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Chambersburg man has been charged in a conspiracy to defraud government programs for disadvantaged small business owners.

According to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, James A. Coccagna, 67, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit violations of the Major Fraud Act.

According to the Department of Justice, between 2003 and 2014, Coccagna, the then chief of the engineering and planning division in the Directorate of Public Works at Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg, worked with a number of unnamed coconspirators to manipulate the U.S. Small Business Administration's 8(a) Business Development program.

Coccagna allegedly steered federal government contracts to certain participants in the 8(a) program, knowing that those companies and their existing employees, if any, were not playing any meaningful role in performing contracts awarded to them.

The program requires socially and economically disadvantaged individuals to exercise unconditional control over their own companies. It also requires these companies to commit to performing at least 15% of the cost of any contract with their own employees.

When companies meet these criteria, they can enter the 8(a) program for a period of up to nine years and then bid on contracts reserved for companies in the 8(a) program. These reserved contracting opportunities are often referred to as "set-aside" contracts.

According to documents, Coccagna allegedly conspired with three individuals in the construction field for over a decade to get set-aside contracts at Letterkenny awarded to a series of 8(a) program participants controlled by the three unnamed individuals.

These 8(a) program participants included a company known as 8(a) company 1, which was affiliated with another unnamed individual known as coconspirator 4.

Starting around 2007, it is alleged that Coccagna and coconspirators 1, 2, 3, and 4 began conspiring to obtain 8(a) program set-aside construction contracts at Letterkenny Army Depot, a facility under the command structure of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missle Command.

Coccagna allegedly recommended that the Letterkenny contracting office select 8(a) company 1 for a series of contracts because he knew of the company's affiliation with coconspirators 1, 2 and 3.

It is also alleged that Coccagna made similar recommendations for several other 8(a) program participants, likewise on the basis of their affiliation with coconspirators 1, 2, and 3.

In order to make it appear that company 1 was meeting the 15% self-performance requirement, coconspirators 1, 2, 3 and 4 allegedly moved actual laborers who were on-site at Letterkenny Army Deport onto company 1's payroll.

The same practice was allegedly carried out with the other unnamed 8(a) program participants dating back to 2003.

It is alleged that Coccagna was aware of this practice and was also aware that coconspirator 4's employees were not performing on-site work. It is also alleged that coconspirator 4 was rarely, if ever, present at Letterkenny Army Depot following an initial meeting with Coccagna and others in 2007.

Documents additionally allege that coconspirator 1 solicited and Coccagna provided confidential information to coconspirator 1 in order to help the other coconspirators win a $60 million construction contract in 2009.

The total value of the contracts associated with this alleged conspiracy exceeds $100 million.

The maximum penalty under federal law for conspiracy is 5 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.