Franklin County woman arrested for shooting at neighbors over argument about fireworks

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Franklin County woman is in jail after shooting a gun at her neighbors over an argument about fireworks, State Police said.
The argument took place around 8:45 p.m. on the Fourth of July, when Dalea Carbaugh, of Peters Township, allegedly started an argument with a group of seven people shooting off fireworks in her neighbor's yard.
Troopers say the victims relayed that some words were exchanged, and Carbaugh went back inside before returning with a handgun and firing three shots past the group, which included children ages 1 to 5.
One of the victims also told State Police he believed he heard another several rounds when troopers arrived on the scene.
All in all, troopers say they recovered six shell casings from Carbaugh's back porch.
The accused allegedly admitted to State Police that she shot a 9mm handgun six or seven times. Troopers say she also showed them where she kept her two guns.
Carbaugh is being held in Franklin County Prison, unable to post bail. She is charged with three counts of aggravated assault - victim less than 13 and defendant 18 or older, four counts of aggravated assault - attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon, and one count of recklessly endangering another person.