Franklin County woman arrested for shooting at neighbors over argument about fireworks

State police say Dalea Carbaugh admitted that she shot a handgun in the direction of two families, including kids, after an argument about fireworks.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Franklin County woman is in jail after shooting a gun at her neighbors over an argument about fireworks, State Police said.

The argument took place around 8:45 p.m. on the Fourth of July, when Dalea Carbaugh, of Peters Township, allegedly started an argument with a group of seven people shooting off fireworks in her neighbor's yard.

Troopers say the victims relayed that some words were exchanged, and Carbaugh went back inside before returning with a handgun and firing three shots past the group, which included children ages 1 to 5.

One of the victims also told State Police he believed he heard another several rounds when troopers arrived on the scene.

All in all, troopers say they recovered six shell casings from Carbaugh's back porch.

The accused allegedly admitted to State Police that she shot a 9mm handgun six or seven times. Troopers say she also showed them where she kept her two guns.