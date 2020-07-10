FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

Sergeant Dan Lentz of the York City Police Department offered information on the following wanted criminals.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Sergeant Dan Lentz of the York City Police Department offered information on the following wanted criminals:

1. Robbery/Assault

Kelvin Jefferson, 55-year-old Black man

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 290 pounds

On October 1, police investigated a robbery in the area of S. West St. and W. King St. in York City. The victim told police that Jefferson had held him at knife point and took several items from him.

2. Robbery

James Wilkins, 29-year-old Black man

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 200 pounds

On August 31, police investigated a robbery and home invasion in the 300 block of Smyser St. The victim told police that Wilkins entered his home without permission, held the victim at gunpoint, and demanded the victim give Wilkins cash.

Anyone with information about any of these cases is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways. Tips can always be anonymous.

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App

Instructions for submitting tips

1) click on submit a tip

2) fill out all available boxes

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at 2204 -849-717

York City Police Department at 2219-849-7171234 or -846-717

