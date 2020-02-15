14-year-old boy arrested in stabbing death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors

Majors, 18, was walking in Manhattan's Morningside Park near Barnard College on December 11 when she was attacked, NYPD said. She was a freshman at the college.

NEW YORK, New York — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for the stabbing death of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors in New York City, police and prosecutors said Saturday.

The boy faces two counts of murder in the second degree, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance told reporters. He was arrested Friday night, police said.

"Sadly, it cannot bring back this young woman, this student, this victim," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said. "That is something even the most impartial investigation simply cannot do. What we can do is say that we are confident we have the person in custody who stabbed her."