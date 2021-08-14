x
Police: Four Philadelphia homicides in less than 4 1/2 hours

Credit: AP
In this slow-shutter speed exposure, shown is City Hall in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA — Police say the weekend got off to a violent start in Philadelphia with four homicides around the city in less than 4 1/2 hours. 

Police said a 30-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man critically injured shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday in south Philadelphia. 

Police said a 46-year-old man was shot in a convenience store parking lot shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday in southwest Philadelphia. 

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old man was shot in northeast Philadelphia. 

Police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest in the parking lot of a West Philadelphia gas station shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday. 

No arrests have been announced.

