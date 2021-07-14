Four people injured in separate shootings Tuesday night in Lancaster; police are investigating

One shooting occurred on the 100 block of Green St., while the second happened on the 900 block of Union St., police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Tuesday night in the city.

A total of four people were injured in the incidents, according to police. There is no indication from police that the incidents are related at this time.

The first incident was reported at approximately 5:54 p.m. on the 100 block of Green Street, police say. Responding officers located three victims who were struck by gunfire, according to police. Two of the victims were evaluated at the scene for graze wounds and were not transported to the hospital. The third victim was struck in the shoulder and was transported to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

All three victims were adult men, police say.

After speaking to witnesses and viewing video footage from around the area, police believe two suspects approached the scene and opened fire at people who were gathered near a home in the middle of the block, according to police.

The suspects are described as thin, Black men, both wearing hooded sweatshirts and white masks, police say.

It is also believed that a third, unknown individual may have fired shots at the first two suspects, according to police. Numerous gunshots were exchanged in the incident, police say.

The second incident was reported at about 11:17 p.m. on the 900 block of Union Street, according to police. A 20-year-old female victim was struck in the leg by gunfire and treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police believe there was an altercation involving numerous women prior to the shooting. At some point, an unknown female suspect fired at least one shot, striking the victim in the leg.

Detectives are still trying to determine the identities of those involved in the altercation and what led to the shooting, police say.