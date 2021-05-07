Four injured in Lancaster City shooting

Of the three victims that were transported to a local hospital for their injuries, one remains hospitalized.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 7/5, 10:59 a.m.: Three of the victims were treated for injuries they sustained during the shooting at a local hospital; two have been released, and one remains hospitalized with "very serious injuries."

No one is currently in custody for the shooting and police are continuing to investigate. They spent the weekend reviewing video footage from around the downtown area and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with any information is still encouraged to contact the Lancaster City Police.

Previously:

Four people were injured in a shooting in Lancaster City on July 3.

Officers were dispatched to the 1st block of West Orange Street just after 2 a.m. for a shooting and found multiple shell casings in the areas.

Police said three men and one woman with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. Their current condition is unknown.

Lancaster City Police are investigating this shooting.

No suspects have been identified yet.