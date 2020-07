Police say the shooting happened during an argument.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say four men were shot during an argument early Sunday morning in Ephrata Township.

The shooting happened around 1:42 a.m., near the intersection of Blackberry Lane and Eastbrooke Drive.

The four victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Their current condition is unknown.

Police say they have the suspected shooter in custody at the Ephrata Police Department.