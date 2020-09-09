Former York City Ice Arena manager facing theft charges

Michael Cleveland is accused of stealing more than $22,000 from the skating rink.

YORK, Pa. — Charges were announced Wednesday against the former general manager at the York City Ice Arena after prosecutors at the York County District Attorney's office say he failed to deposit over $22,000 into the rink's bank account over the course of three years.

Michael Cleveland, 50, is being charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received and theft by deception-false impression.

According to prosecutors, in March 2018 a forensic audit was conducted on the rink's financial records between July 2014 and August 2017.

The audit revealed $22,892.46 in received payments were never deposited into a rink bank account by Cleveland who was the manager at the time, the release says.

According to the affidavit, cash amounts from four organizations, Saturday Morning Old Timers, York Synchro, She Devils, and York College Skating Class, were never deposited into the rink bank account.

People from multiple organizations confirmed the amounts of money paid to the York City Ice Arena.