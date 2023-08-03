Former York City police officer avoids jail time following guilty plea regarding corruption of minors

Joseph Palmer Jr., 29, who was a juvenile engagement officer, was accused of grooming a 16-year-old girl in 2022.

YORK, Pa. — A former York City police officer will avoid jail time after pleading guilty to a corruption of minors charge.

Joseph Palmer Jr., 29, who was a juvenile engagement officer, was accused of grooming a 16-year-old girl in 2022.

Court documents show that several of Palmer's charges were dismissed, including indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, child pornography and unlawful contact with a minor.

On Aug. 2, 2023, Palmer pled guilty to corruption of minors. As a result, he must complete sex offender treatment and abide by the Adult Probation Sex Offender Conditions. He was formally sentenced to five years of probation and must pay restitution and costs, according to Kyle King, the chief administrator for the York County DA’s office.