Former York City cop facing sex crime charges: police

YORK, Pa. — A former York City police officer has been charged with multiple sex crimes against underage individuals.

Joseph Arlie Palmer Jr., 28, is facing several charges relating to inappropriate contact with minors, according to court documents.

Palmer Jr. has been charged with indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, corruption of minors, corruption of minors- defendant age 18 or above, unlawful contact with a minor- sexual offenses, contact or communication with a minor- sexual abuse, photograph or film a computer sex act- knowingly or permitting a child, and disseminating photo or film of child sex acts.

Palmer Jr. was a York City Police Officer from June 19, 2017, to April 12, 2022, when he resigned. He worked as a Juvenile Engagement Officer.

"When I first learned of the allegation against Mr. Palmer I was horrified," said York Mayor Michael Helfrich. "We immediately initiated an internal investigation, placed palmer on administrative leave, and worked with the District Attorney's Office in their criminal investigation. No one is above the law."